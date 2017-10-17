Armenian Businessman Assassinated in Moscow

The surveillance cameras in Moscow captured the murder of the 38-year-old Armenian businessman Georgiy Akobjanov on Novoslablodskaya Street, Moscow.

The video shows the person go up to the businessman and fire at least 5 times. Several bullets hit the man’s face.

Judging by the nature of the murder, it was a professional killer, Ren TV informed.

According to the Russian media, the unidentified person shot 4 times at the man born in 1979. The man died from the injuries at the scene.