Suspect Made Appointment with Bank's Branch Manager and Left with 200,000 USD

On 9 October 2017 the Police received a report on robbery of the branch office of Converse Bank on Sayat Nova Street in Yerevan.

Armtimes.com reported that the suspect had made an appointment with the branch manager to meet and discuss a big transaction.

He arrived at the bank and was seen into the manager’s room. He offered him a paper with threats on it. The note demanded handing to him a big amount of money otherwise threatening to bomb the bank. He wrote his threats on a paper to avoid noise. The manager gave him 200,000 dollars in his safe. Then the suspect demanded the manager to see him out of the bank.

Investigation has started. A number of people have been interviewed, including the branch manager of the bank.