HRD Has Reached Agreement with Georgian Counterpart on Incident in Georgian Village

Office of Human Rights Defender of Armenia: RA Human Rights Defender’s Office initiated examination proceedings in relation to the incident between the residents of Gumburdo village in Georgia, including ethnic Armenians, and the Georgian police. All the developments concerning the incident are under the attention of the Human Rights Defender, Arman Tatoyan, within his mandate prescribed by law. From the very first day of the incident the Human Rights Defender’s Office contacted the Office of Public Defender of Georgia. Arman Tatoyan himself several times discussed the issue with his Georgian colleague, Ucha Nanuashvili. The issue was also raised with a written communication. The Office of the Public Defender of Georgia initiated discussion proceedings in relation to the incident. According to Ucha Nanuashvili, he is taking all the necessary measures within his capacity. According to the agreement reached with the Public Defender of Georgia, his office will pay special attention to the discussion of applications submitted by ethnic Armenians. The relatives of those engaged in the incident can apply to RA Human Rights Defender’s Office to verify respective information. Arman Tatoyan and Ucha Nanuashvili reached an agreement on exchange of information between the offices of the two countries.