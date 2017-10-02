Gunman Attacked Hospital in Yerevan

On October 2 a gunman opened fire near the wards on the third floor of Armenia Medical Center, the Police told news.am. The suspect hid the gun in the bag. He tried to escape after fire but the security guards of the hospital stopped him. Later the police arrived. The police informed that he was arrested. There are no casualties. Later it became known that the inmate getting treatment at Armenia Medical Center tried to run away during the shooting. Pastinfo informed that the inmate is Davit Galstyan who is in jail for the case of the gang arrested in Nork Marash had been taken to Armenia Medical Center for treatment. The shooting was in his war. The police seized the gunman who broke into the inmate’s ward but at that moment the inmate seized the gun of the prison staff and shot on the floor and escaped through he was not able to leave the hospital. The police rendered him harmless.