Reports of Azerbaijani Fire at Armenian Villages Submitted to International Organizations

The office of the Human Rights Defender has summarized all the information collected in the result of the fact-finding work on fire by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Chinari, Voskepar, Baghanis, Voskevan, Koti and Barekamavan villages of Tavush Marz, Armenia since January 2017. In particular, the facts of fire and targeting the civilian population and causing damage to them were summarized, deducting the nature and patterns of violations. The results of the summary have been submitted to international organizations and international human rights organizations. Currently, preparations are made to organize meetings and discussions and to ensure proper consideration of all the facts included in those special reports, the Armenian Human Rights Defender’s Office informed.