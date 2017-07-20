Verdict on Blogger Lapshin Published

The court of Baku on grave crimes has published the verdict on the citizen of Russia and Israel, blogger Alexander Lapshin. The court sentenced him to 3 years in prison, Armenpress informed, referring to APA Agency.

During the trial on July 19 Lapshin announced that he did not plead guilty.

In his speech Lapshin’s advocate Edward Chernin demanded acquittal. He announced that all accusations were groundless. “The opinions of experts are not based on credible evidence because in his articles Lapshin did not call for violation of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” Chernin said.

The prosecutor had demanded 6.5 years in prison for the blogger.