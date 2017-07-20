Verdict on Lapshin's Case Expected Soon.

The Russian and Israeli citizen, blogger Alexander Lapshin did not plead guilty during the court sitting in Baku, Armenpress informed, referring to APA agency. Lapshin’s advocate Edward Chernin demanded acquittal. He dismissed all charges as groundless. “The opinions of experts are not based on credible evidence because in his articles Lapshin did not call for violating Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” Chernin said. Lapshin did not plead guilty for the charges brought against him. Earlier the prosecutor had demanded a sentence of 6 years and 6 months in prison for the blogger. Lapshin was charged with public appeals against the country under Article 281.2 and trespassing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 318 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Court. Both articles envisaged punishments ranging from 5 to 8 years in prison. Lapshin’s wife, Ekaterina has regularly expressed concerns about her husband’s health in media, blaming the Azerbaijani media for false reports that he is feeling well. Ekaterina informed that after his arrest Lapshin started suffering from tachycardia and neuralgia. He has pain in his waist and leg and has difficulty moving. Ekaterina said a person with such conditions needs treatment in a hospital, not the medical post of the jail.