Body of Missing Five-Year-Old Found in California

The body of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian who was missing since April 22 was found in California. The office of Los Angeles County Sheriff informed that the boy’s body was found near Lake Cachuma, the Associated Press informed. The boy’s identity has to be confirmed, dentist’s and x-ray examinations may be needed because the child was missing for 2 months. The body will be dissected to find out the cause of his death. The body was found on the day when the boy’s father Aramazd Andressian Sr. was aresyed in Las Vegas and taken to Los Angeles. The man is accused of murdering the child. Andressian’s advocate said their defendant was shocked by the news. Andressian denies all accusations and is going to plea no guilty in court.