15 Policemen Beat Member of Group Tried for Police Station Attack

On June 28 the member of Sasna Tsreer group Arayik Khandoyan was beaten and tortured in the court house. His face is bruised, there are bad injuries on his legs. The policemen hit him in the kidneys, and his blood pressure is not stable, Khandoyan’s advocate Arayik Papikyan told reporters, Hraparak.am informed. “Because he was removed from the court room for 6 hours, he was not present, he was in another room in the court house, Mkhitar Avetisyan and Areg Kyureghyan were taken to his room, Khandoyan tried to understand why his friends were treated so, but the policemen attacked him and beat him severely because the room in the court house was small, 15 policemen beat him in turn,” the advocate told.