Blogger Lapshin in Baku Jail was Visited by His Mother

The blogger Alexander Lapshin arrested in Azerbaijan has met with his mother Bella Lapshina in the jail in Baku, his advocate Edward Chernin told the Trend Agency, Armenpress said. According to him, his mother arrived in Baku to learn about the process of the investigation and her son’s health. Bella Lapshina met with her son and learned that the investigation is over. The advocate informed that currently they are getting acquainted with the results of the investigation.