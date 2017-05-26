Zhirair Sefilyan's Trial Started Today

Today the trial of Zhirair Sefilayan, the leader of the Centenary Without the Regime movement started with a scandal. The courtroom was full. People were shouting all the time. They cheered Sefilyan, Gevorg Safaryan and others as they entered the courtroom. The court sittings on this case are held in the room where the house is separated from the judge, counsels and the accused with a glass wall.

Judge Tatevik Grigoryan announced that the next sitting is on June 13, followed by regular sittings every Tuesday and Friday, at 12:30. The first sitting ended instantly because one of the counsels was absent.

Note that Zhirair Sefilyan was charged with preparations for massive disorders with use of violence, destroying and damaging property, as well as armed resistance to the representatives of the authorities on 24 April 2015 that started in May 2014.

According to the indictment, with the organized group he acquired, stored and transported firearms and ammunition, intending to seize strategic buildings, constructions but failed due to circumstances that did not depend on him. Eight people are accused of this case.