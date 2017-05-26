The Police Department of Organized Crime has obtained information that the managers and staff of a number of organizations and individuals made deals with the officials of the Customs Service through the staff of a customs brokerage firm to make customs payments at a lower fee than the customs value provided by law and bribed the customs officials personally or through the mediators. The head of the brokerage and the head of Bagra BCP have been arrested, the Prosecutor General’s Office informed.
Head of Bavra BCP Arrested for Accepting Bribes
- Law - 26 May 2017, 13:16