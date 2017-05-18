Murderer of the Avetisyan Family Will Serve Punishment in His Home Country

The Ministry of Justice informed that it has received the ruling of the Russian Federation Court on recognizing the verdict passed on 23 August 2016 by the Court of Shirak on Valery Permyakov and on enforcement of the punishment in the territory of Russia.

The ruling of the Russian court guarantees the enforcement of the verdict on the Russian citizen V. Permyakov sentenced for life in line with the treaties signed between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation.

On 23 August 2016 the citizen of Russia V. Permyakov was sentenced for life for murdering the Avetisyan family in Gyumri.

Earlier, on 12 August 2016 the Russian garrison court sentenced V. Permyakov to 10 years in prison for desertion and stealing a firearm and ammunition.