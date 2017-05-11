The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Attends Conference in Hungary

The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh is in a visit to Budapest, Hungary, to attend an International Conference on “Victims of armed conflicts at the juncture of international humanitarian law and human rights law”. The Conference has been organized by the foreign affairs agencies of Hungary and Switzerland and is held on 11 May.On 10 May Ruben Melikyan had meetings with the leadership and members of Armenian self-government in Hungary, with the Spokesman of the Armenian minority in the Hungarian Parliament Dr. Tamás Turgyán, as well as had an interview for the Armenian minority program, broadcasted by the Hungarian Public Radio.While referring Ramil Safarov’s extradition issue, Mr. Melikyan highlighted its causal link with the atrocities conducted by Azerbaijani armed forces during the 2016 April War.Mr. Melikyan particularly noted that Safarov's glorification was accompanied by the state encouragement to set his crime exemplary for the Azerbaijani youth, and the example was taken in April 2016.The ombudsman added that Artsakh people also remember the thousands of Hungarian citizens, who raised their voice of protest against the decision to extradite Safarov.