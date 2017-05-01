Money and Jewelry Found in EU Del Official's Bank Box: Pastinfo

Pastinfo has learned fresh details about the scandal of theft of grant amounts of the EU Delegation to Armenia.

A few days ago it became known that the coordinator of grant programs Marine Papyan is charged under Article 178 Para 3.1 Episode 7 of the Criminal Code of Armenia.

It turns out that the charges were made for stealing 400 million drams. Pastinfo has learned that the embezzlement started in 2009-2010.

Papyan’s apartments were searched and during the search it turned out that she has a box in one of the banks and she kept the money in the box, not in her place or on her bank account. A lot of money and jewelry was found in her box in the bank.