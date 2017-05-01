National Security Service Found People Involved in Importing Apples from Azerbaijan

The National Security Service informs that the Azerbaijani apples sold in Armenia were, according to preliminary information, imported illegally and now action is taken to reveal the people involved in this case, Azatutyun.am informed. “The relevant unit of the National Security Service has carried out checks. As a result, information was received about the people possibly involved, as well as the way of importing which, according to preliminary information, was illegal. Currently actions are taken to reveal other persons involved in the case and to find out all circumstances of imports.”