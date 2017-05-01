Grant Programs Coordinator of EUDel to Yerevan Charged

The General Department for Investigation of Special Cases continues the investigation of the case of embezzlement of grant amounts provided by the European Union Delegation to Armenia, the information and PR unit of the Investigative Committee informed. Currently the investigative body is undertaking activities to find out the size of the embezzled amounts and the participants.

The head of program unit of the EU Delegation has been remanded in custody under Article 178 Para 3.1 of the Criminal Code.