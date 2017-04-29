Investigative Committee Investigates Murder of Armenian Conscript

The Investigative Committee informed about proceedings on the murder of the conscript Mher Arzumanyan by the enemy.

On 28 April 2017, at around 9:30 the conscript Mher Felix Arzumanyan was deadly wounded in the chest by the Azerbaijani fire in the direction of the military post. The Second Garrison Investigative Unit is investigating the case of murder on grounds of ethnic, race or religious hatred or religious fanaticism.

On April 28 the president of Artsakh Repubic Bako Sahakyan posthumously awarded Mher Arzumanyan with the Combat Service medal, the President’s Administration informed.