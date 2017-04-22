Body of Russian Serviceman of Russian Military Base Was Found

The body of a Russian serviceman has been found today in Gyumri, on Bulvarayin Street, in front of the Argo Store with a cut wound on his neck. The paramedics who arrived at the scene reported his death. The dead servicemen was Dmitry Yalpayev, 1996 who served in the 102Russian military base in Gyumri. According to preliminary information, there was an argument in front of the Argo Shop. The serviceman does not have firearm injuries. He was stabbed. Armenpress has learned that the police has arrested a suspect. The prosecutor of Shirak region told reporters that the suspect is a citizen of Armenia.