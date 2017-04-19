Investigation of Case of 18 People Accused of Police Patrol Building Standoff Completed

The Special Investigative Service informed that the indictments of 18 people were updated based on evidence gained during the investigation of the case of standoff of the administrative building of the Police Patrol Service of Yerevan on 17 July 2016.

Martiros Hakobyan, Toros Torosyan, Sergey Kyureghyan and Gevorg Iritsyan were indicted under Article 218, Para 3.1 and Article 235 Para 3;

Vardan Geravetyan, Arayik Hakobyan and Hovhannes Vardanyan were indicted under Article 218, Para 3.1, Article 235 Para 3 and Article 177 Para 3.1 and 3.2;

Arthur Melkonyan and Tatul Tamrazyan were indicted under Article 218, Para 3.1, Article 219 Para 3.1, Article 235 Para 3 and Article 238 Para 4.1 and 4.2;

Aram Manukyan and Hovhannes Harutiunyan were indicted under Article 218, Para 3.1, Article 219 Para 3.1, Article 235 Para 3 and Article 238 Para 4.1 and 4.2 and Article 185 Para 3.1;

Tigran Manukyan and Arthur Soghomonyan were indicted under Article 218, Para 3.1, Article 235 Para 3 and Article 238 Para 4.1 and 4.2, Article 177 Para 3.1 and 3.2;

Garnik Hovakimyan was indicted under Article 218, Para 3.1, Article 235 Para 3 and Article 238 Para 4.1 and 4.2, Article 185 Para 3.1 and Article 177 Para 3.1 and 3.2;

Tigran Sargsyan was indicted under Article 218, Para 3.1, Article 235 Para 3 and Article 238 Para 4.1 and 4.2;

Aram Hakobyan was indicted under Article 218, Para 3.1, Article 219 Para 3.1 and Article 235 Para 3;

Manvel Atoyan was indicted under Article 35-219 Para 3.1, Article 35-235 Para 3, Article 35-218 Para 3.1;

Vardges Gevorgyan was indicted under Article 34-218 Para 3.1, Article 34-219 Para 3.1, Article 235 Para 1 and 4, Article 34-235 Para 3, Article 238 Para 3.2, Article 268 and Article 365 Para 1 of the Criminal Code.

The Special Investigative Committee has separated the criminal case on the aforementioned accused and considering the evidence gained to be sufficient, has informed the accused, defenders, other participants of the trial. The investigation of the criminal case of the other accused and the other cases of crime committed by the members of the organized group continued, the SIS informed.