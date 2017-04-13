Investigative Committee: Azerbaijani Fire Destroyed Vineyards of Aygehovit Farmers

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched an investigation into the case of destruction of vineyards by the Azerbaijani fire in the direction of Aygehovit village, Tavush region. On 22 March 2017 fire was opened from the Azerbaijani emplacement bordering with Aygehovit, Tavush region, at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, in the direction of Aygehovit. The shooting caused a fire in the field, setting on fire around 20.72 hectares of vineyards that belong to forty farmers living in this community. The damage has been assessed at 10,270,00 AMD, the Investigative Committee informed.