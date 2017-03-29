Medical Examination Assigned for Vahan Shirkhanyan

The Prosecutor General’s Office has responded to recent press publications on the state of health of Vahan Shirkhanyan who is accused of creating and leading a criminal cooperation and illegally acquiring, transporting, possessing weapons to usurp power through the use of violence and threat of violence. The Prosecutor General’s Office states that medical aid and services have been continuously provided to Shurkhanyan by the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice, as well as doctors invited by him, including in civilian hospitals. The statement of the Prosecutor General’s Office holds that during January and February of 2017 V. Shirkhanyan refused to take the medicine prescribed to him, as well as refused examination by the cardiologist, neurologist and therapist visiting the penitentiary. Shirkhanyan was in hospital from 23 February 2017 to 3 March 2017. He checked out of hospital and was placed under supervision of specialists but refused to show up at 7 court sittings, demanding to take him to the court on a stretcher. The prosecutor has subsequently submitted a request to assign a medical examination and on 17 March 2017 the court has granted the request.