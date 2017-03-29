CEC Declined ORO's Application to Void Registration of Republican ticket. Yelk Submitted Similar Application

On March 28 the Central Electoral Commission declined the claim of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan bloc to void the registration of the election ticket of the Republican Party. Besides, the CEC decided to forward the recording concerning Public School 37 of Gyumri to the Prosecutor General’s Office. Note that earlier the ORO bloc had submitted an application to the Central Electoral Commission based on the disclosures of the Union of Informed Citizens NGO according to which the principals of public schools and heads of nurseries have collected votes for the Republican Party. The chair of the CEC Tigran Mukuchyan explained that the evaluation of the commission was a legal evaluation. “What do we have? We have a recording [of a conversation] with the mentioned persons, in the name of another person, without [their] knowledge. And on the other hand, there were to be evidence which would be the explanations by those persons. Having studied all this, as well as in accordance with the Electoral Code, a legal process has been carried out,” Mukuchyan said. According to him, it has turned out that some of the teachers were involved in the organization of the electoral campaign, and the CEC does not consider collecting the names of people who support the party or intend to vote for that party as an electoral campaign because it has not been proven that they performed this work along with their job duties. Later the Yelk bloc submitted a similar application to the CEC. Mukuchyan said the claim of the Yelk’s application has the same content but the grounds are different. The application was submitted by members of the Yelk, the lawyer Nikolay Baghdasaryan and the human rights advocate Artak Zeynalyan. Artak Zeynalyan says their proof is the disclosure by the Union of Informed Citizens NGO. Note that the mentioned organization had published recordings in which the principals and heads of 114 schools and nurseries collected votes for the Republican Party. These recordings were attached to the application of the Yelk bloc.