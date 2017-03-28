Citizen of Armenia Wanted for Igla Case Was Arrested in Georgia

On March 27 the Department of Organized Crime of the Georgian Ministry of Interior arrested the citizen of Armenia Robert A. in Tbilisi based on a note received from the Armenian law enforcement agencies. Armenpress has learned that Robert A. was wanted for the case of attempt to bring the parts of an Igla rocket system to Armenia from Georgia. Note that another three people had been arrested in Armenia, including Samvel Babayan. The latter has been remanded in custody for two months.