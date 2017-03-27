Prosecutor General's Office Found Elements of Crime in One Recording Only

The Prosecutor General’s Office has studied the recordings of conversations of the Union of Informed Citizens with directors of 114 schools and nurseries and found that only one of them contains elements of crime, and the other 113 do not, the information and public outreach unit of the Prosecutor General’s Office informed, Tert.am informed. Note that earlier the Union of Informed Citizens had telephoned Republican principals and heads of 114 schools and nurseries and inquired about their activities. They introduced themselves as someone from the campaign staff of the Republican Party and inquired about the lists of voters the principals had been asked to submit to the local authorities or the campaign staff. The lists included the staff of the schools and nurseries.