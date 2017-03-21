Ministry of Energy Responded to Lukashenko

The Armenian Ministry of Energy has responded to the statement of the Belorussian president Alexander Lukashenko on detecting radioactive substances on board the plane flying from Armenia to Europe via Belarus. In answer to the question of Armenpress, the Unit of Public Relations informed that on 3 October 2016 the Croatian HRID Company, a contractor of Rusatomservice, the main client of works of modernization of the third reactor of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant, imported equipment to Armenia by the plane of JSC Aircompany Grodno, a Belorussian company, to control the maintenance works envisaged by the project. After completion of works the aforementioned equipment were transported from Armenia by HRID via the same transport. On 15 March 2017 the Belorussian JSC Aircompany Grodno company submitted a request for a Yerevan-Gomel flight. The document of the cargo included the relevant information to the Belorussian air navigation authorities and a flight permission was received, the Ministry of Energy of Armenia informs. The process of transportation of the equipment was performed in line with the agreements and documents signed with the transportation company and the rules defined by all the international regulations.