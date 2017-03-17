Deterioration of Arthur Sargsyan's Health Might Be Related to His Arrest: Advocate

According to the advocates of Arthur Sargsyan, the aggravation of his disease and death could be directly related to the conditions of his detention. Arthur Sargsyan’s lawyer Davit Grjyan said in an interview with Lragir.am said they are currently taking actions relating to the criminal case of his death. “Unless an examination is carried out, there is no paper proving a relationship between the disease and the hunger strike. However, we think there might be a direct link. Arresting Arthur Sargsyan for the second time could have a direct impact, and the consequence could be that deterioration,” he said. The Investigative Committee has stated that proceedings have been launched into the death of Arthur Sargsyan under Article 130 Para 2 of the Criminal Code. Davit Gurdjyan said first an examination by a commission should be carried out. The advocates insist on inviting international independent forensic experts. They filed a motion for inviting international forensic experts, and the spokesperson for the Investigative Committee has stated today that the motion has been granted. “We filed that motion because it is our duty to doubt even when there is a very slight doubt,” Gyurjyan said. Arthur Sargsyan’s advocates have also demanded to keep Ed. Hakobyan and other investigators who were investigating the case of Sasna Ts’rer from any action relating to Arthur Sargsyan’s case or from having any impact on it. The advocates have expectations from the European Court of Human Rights. They have already sent two applications to ECtHR claiming that Arthur Sargsyan was tortured in the place of detention and highlighted that his disease and arrest were incompatible. Davit Gyurjyan says there is no need to reapply to ECtHR because Arthur Sargsyan’s successor will be the next addressee. In early March ECtHR demanded explanations from the Armenian government.