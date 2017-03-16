Prosecutor General Designated Investigative Committee to Investigate Death of Arthur Sargsyan

The Prosecutor General has designated the Investigative Committee to investigate the death of Arthur Sargsyan who was one of the people accused of the case of the police station standoff. Arthur Sargsyan died on March 16 at Armenia Medical Center from heart failure. On 26 July 2016 Arthur Sargsyan broke through the police wall surrounding the police patrol regiment station and took food to the members of the armed group who was there in siege for 10 days. On 31 July 2016 the armed group put their weapons down. Arthur Sargsyan was arrested and charged with taking hostages and acquiring, selling, keeping and transporting illegal weapons. On August 5 his charges were replaced with charges of assisting the members of the armed group. On 30 December 2016 Arthur Sargsyan was set free and on February 9 he was arrested again. On the first day of his second arrest Arthur Sargsyan went on a hunger protest, and his state of health got worse promptly.