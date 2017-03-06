Arthur Sargsyan Who Had Taken Food to Sasna Ts'rer during Siege of Police Station Has Been Set Free

The Prosecutor General’s Office has informed today that Arthur Sargsyan has been released on a referral by 27 members of parliament of the parliamentary groups of Bargavach Hayastan Party, the Armenian National Confress, the Orinats Yerkir, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and Heritage. On March 6 Members of Parliament Edmond Marukyan, Nikol Pashinyan, Heghine Bisharyan, Michael Manukyan, Levon Zurabyan and Aram Manukyan were invited to the Prosecutor General’s office for a meeting and were informed about the responsibility of referrers and were offered to visit Arthur Sargsyan at hospital and to ensure that after his release he will refrain from acts that will breach the law. After they reiterated their solicitation and paid the required fee, Arthur Sargsyan was set free. Note that Arthur Sargsyan was remanded in custody for the case of police standoff of 17 July 2016.