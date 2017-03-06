Court Declined Motion for Bail

The court has declined the motion for releasing Andrias Ghukasyan on bail, his advocate told Armenpress. Andrias Ghukasyan is running for parliament with the Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance. “The court investigated and declined the motion for releasing Andrias Ghukasyan for bail. We proposed releasing him for a bail of 500,000 drams, and if the court deemed of another summer as reasonable, we would agree to that as well,” Mezhlumyan said. Andrias Ghukasyan’s advocate had justified the motion by the need to participate in the electoral campaign.