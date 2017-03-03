Three Conscripts Were Injured During Engineering Work

The General Military Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating the circumstances of injuries of three conscripts. According to preliminary information, on 28 February 2017, at around 13:45 an explosive device exploded during engineering works at the military post of one of the military units of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. As a result conscripts Narek Georgy rigoryan, Perch Armen Gabrielyan and Eric Samvel Sahakyan had different injuries while performing engineering tasks, the Investigative Committee informed.