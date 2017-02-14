“Union of Informed Citizens” NGO continues the series on reporting about foreign grants received by RA state bodies. This time we will address the property and grants receivedby the RA Human Rights Defender’s Office from other countries, the European Union and other foreign organizations during 2005-2016. Thus, in the aforementioned period, the Human Rights Defender’s Office has been mainly supported by the European Union structures and member countries. The grants and property received during this period have amounted to about 342.8 million AMD. In 2005-2011, the Human Rights Defender’s Office received 18.5 million AMD grants from the UNESCO Office in Moscow. And the grants and property received from the OSCE Office in Yerevan in 2006-2013 amounted to 148.6 million AMD. In 2007-2012, the Human Rights Defender’s Office received 27.7 million AMD in grants and property from the Council of Europe. With regard to the European Commission, the assistance has amounted to 144.2 million AMD during 2009-2012. The UNICEF Office has provided assistance amounting to 3.8 million AMD to the Human Rights Defender’s Office in 2011-2012. In 2012, the Human Rights Defender’s Officehas received 11.3 and 6.3 million AMD assistance from the embassies of Germany and Switzerland respectively. During the same year, it received 1.9 million AMD in assistance from the UN Office. Note that the property received by the Human Rights Defender’s Office mainly consists in office supplies, namely, furniture, computer equipment, and etc. Thus, the aforementioned figures show that different European structures are highly interested in supporting the establishment and strengthening of the Human Rights Defender’s Institute in Armenia. TatevikVardanyan, “Union of Informed Citizens”
EU Structures Support Further Establishment of the Ombudsman’s Office
- Law - 14 February 2017, 17:47