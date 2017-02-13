133 M Drams Stolen from Armenian Bank's ATMs

  • Lragir.am
  • Law - 13 February 2017, 20:23
The National Security Service informs that an international criminal group steals money from bank accounts in post-soviet states, using malware that is sent via emails.

In Armenia the members of the gang sent emails to the accounts of the staff of an Armenia-based commercial bank from the account of one of the government agencies of Armenia and penetrated into the computer network of the bank and accessed information stored there.

Afterwards, a remote connection program was installed on one of the servers of the bank and infected the server with malware. Afterwards, the members of the gang arrived in Armenia and drew a total of 133 million AMD from 22 ATMs of the bank located in Yerevan and Abovyan.

Three members of the group have been identified, the National Security Service informed.

