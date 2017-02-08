Lapshin's Case Will Become Counter-Precedent

Azerbaijan will not succeed in transforming the case of the blogger Alexander Lapshin to a precedent because a democratic country or institution will definitely deny the arguments lying at its basis, the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Ruben Melikyan stated in response to the extradition of Lapshin to Azerbaijan by Belarus. “By initiating prosecution of the blogger Alexander Lapshin Azerbaijan intended to create a precedent to silence freedom of speech on Artsakh and scare off those who wish to visit Artsakh.”

“On February 7 Belarus extradited the famous blogger Alexander Lapshin based on charges contradicting the essence of the basic human rights after keeping him in custody for around two months,” the HRD of Artsakh states.

“Moreover, Lapshin’s vase will become a counter-precedent, boosting interest of human rights advocates sincerely devoted to the ideology of human rights, reporters sincerely devoted to freedom of speech, in Artsakh. I call on the Diaspora organizations, Armenian human rights and journalist communities to become involved in the process of turning Lapshin’s case to a counter-precedent,” he said.