Lapshin Was Taken to Azerbaijani Prison

On February 7 the Supreme Court of Belarus dismissed the appeal of the Russian and Israeli citizen Alexander Lapshin against the decision of the Prosecutor General of Belarus on extraditing Lapshin to Azerbaijan. Lapshin will face trial and 5 years in prison for public appeals against a country under Article 281.2 and trespassing of the Azerbaijani state border under Article 318. On the same day Lapshin was transported from Minsk to Baku on a special flight, accompanied by the personnel of the State Security Service. In Baku a group of reporters were waiting for him at the airport but Lapshin did not talk to them. The reporter at the airport informed that Lapshin is in a bad psychological situation and did not respond to the questions of the reporters, Armenpress informed In Azerbaijan Lapshin was taken to the jail of the Azerbaijan State Security Service, Armenpress reported, referring to RIA Novosti.