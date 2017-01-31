They're Trying to Mute Offshore Scandal Internationally: Expert

Judging by the ongoing developments, they are trying to mute the Panamanian offshore scandal internationally, and the Armenian corrupt officials are trying to benefit from this, the head of Transparency International Armenia anti-corruption center Varuzhan Hoktanyan told Lragir.am. Recently, the Special Investigative Service has informed that the proceedings on the case of the ex-head of the Service of Compulsory Enforcement of Judicial Acts Mihran Poghosyan have been dismissed due to absence of body of crime. Mihran Poghosyan was dismissed after press publications on his offshore companies in Panama and accounts in Swiss banks. He was charged with illegal entrepreneurship. “The Panamanian authorities also behave strangely with respect to the offshore leaks, they have suspended the investigation, and an unclear situation has occurred. Our international organization called on the international financial system not to allow circulation of dirty money. I realized from the reaction of our international organization that all this is being covered up at a higher level, and a unique situation has occurred. They are simply trying to mute this at a supranational level because there were a lot of famous names, and Mihran Poghosyan benefitted from this, those corrupt ones benefit. The proverb is you’re not a thief until you get caught,” Hoktanyan said. On the other hand, the expert says, if there was a political will in Armenia, it would be possible to punish Mihran Poghosyan. “They had brought charges for illegal entrepreneurship, hence there was a serious conflict of interest, the ban on government officials to be entrepreneurs comes up. This is the case when I have always said there is an issue of political will. Formally, maybe the Special Investigative Service acted correctly but if they wanted, they would enlarge the scope of the investigation, bring other charges,” he said. As to the assumption that ahead of the elections the authorities are trying to “clear” some officials, Varuzhan Hoktanyan says that the clearing should not be linked to the elections. There have been cases when officials were “cleared” in times when there were no elections. In fact, Hoktanyan says, developments show that in the framework of the fight against corruption Armenia has again focused on the improvement of legal acts to manage corruption risks. However, there seem to be no practical steps. “We can see that the Corruption Perceptions Index in Armenia has deteriorated in Armenia in three years, the trend is negative. People’s perceptions are not changing, whereas there is no better indicator for measuring corruption yet. If the index in Armenia is such, the situation is not improving unfortunately,” the expert says.