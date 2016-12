The Court of Appeals has not changed the verdict on Valery Permyakov, the serviceman of the Russian 102nd military base, sentenced for life for the manslaughter of the Avetisyan family. Note that earlier the Court of Shirak region had sentenced him for life. During the court sitting the successors of the Avetisyans demanded to review the case and finish the investigation. They also claim 450,000 euro in award of damages.