Defender's Staff Visited Detainees for Police Patrol Storming Case

The members of the Department of Prevention of Torture and Ill Treatment of the Human Rights Defender’s Staff, including the doctor-expert visited the Hospital of Convicts of the Ministry of Justice on December 14. They had private talks to Tatul Tamrazyan, Armen Lambaryan, Ashot Petrosyan, Hovhannes Harutiunyan, Pavel Manukyan and Aram Manukyan who are held in custody for the case of the armed group of the Police Patrol Department. During the visit the hospital conditions, the state of their rights and the state of organizing medical assistance were monitored. During the visit no complaints of medical assistance were provided, the Human Rights Defender’s Staff informed.