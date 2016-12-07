ECtHR Ruling on Sis Catholicosate Application May Take 4-5 Years

The ECtHR trial and ruling on the application of Sis Catholicosate may take years, Armenpress informed, referring to Payam Akhavan, an international lawyer and a professor at McGill University in Montreal, who held a press conference in Brussels. ECtHR annually examines tens of thousands of cases, so the discussion of the application and the ruling may take 4-5 years, the advocate said, adding that they are ready to wait for 100 years for the establishment of justice. Going back to the history of the case, he highlighted that the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia has addressed a special letter to the Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan twice in 2011 and 2013, demanding to return the land of the Catholicosate of Sis but received no answer. Later the case was transferred to the Turkish Constitutional Court but the latter did not proceed with the case. Turkey has not allowed and has banned study of the documents of ownership of Sis Catholicosate. He noted that they have not been allowed to see how it has been registered, and believes that if they have banned study, they have something to hide. In answer to the question of an Egyptian reporter whether the relations between the EU and Turkey, also determined by the issue of refugees, may have a negative impact on the process of the application, Payam Akhavan said the political matters will not influence this case, and reminded that so far Turkey has administered the rulings of the ECHR. The advocate says this case has a special importance, and the arguments submitted to the court will bring up big questions and it will be in the interests of the Turkish government to resolve the problem before the court does it. The press conference was attended by foreign reporters, as well as francophone members of parliament of Belgium.