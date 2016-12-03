No Proceedings Will Be Launched As Per Vahan Badasyan's Report

On November 21 Vahan Badasyan reported to the Department of Investigation of Special Importance Cases that the ex-head of the Department of Supplies of the Armenian MoD Movses Hakobyan misused his authorities and signed a contact with Sipan Company, actually owned by him and his brother Arayik Hakobyan or by a person related to him incorporated in the name of the latter, and the Ministry of Defense bought from this company wheat for 125-130 drams whereas the market price is 90 drams.

Vahan Badasyan, the founding director of Hadrut Mill LLC, owner of a bakery and wheat farm, explains that in 2011 and 2012 he supplied wheat to the MoD, all companies supplied wheat at the same prices. In 2016 he did not apply for the bidding of the MoD for wheat procurement but later he learned that three companies made bids but were not awarded contracts, and Arayik Hakobyan’s Sipan LLC was awarded a contract, and the contracts for the other portions were awarded to other LLCs, the Department of Investigation of Special Importance Cases informs.

The Department informs the investigation has found out that in 2016 the Ministry of Defense did not sign any contracts on purchase of wheat. The MoD has signed contracts on purchase of high quality flour for the needs of the NKR Defense Army, and equal opportunities were ensured for bidders, and the bidders who submitted the lowest price were awarded contacts for the relevant 9 portions, which was supported by explanations provided by the directors of the companies which were not awarded contracts.

The statement of the Department states that the bids of the two companies mentioned by Vahan Badasyan were rejected because they did not qualify for the requirements, and Sipan Company won a contract for one of the portions, for 173 AMD per kg.

In addition, the owners of the companies which did not win contracts, including the ones mentioned by Badasyan have informed that the price of wheat bought by the companies to produce flour was 115-130 AMD.

According to official statistics, in May-September 2016 the average price of high quality flour was 195.3 AMD, the market price was 223.3-226.7 AMD, the Department informs.