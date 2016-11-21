Investigation of Case of 14 Members of Sasna Ts'rer Is Complete

The Special Investigative Service informs that the body implementing the proceedings of the criminal case under Articles 219 and 235 of the Criminal Code for storming the premises of the Police Patrol Service on 17 July 2016 has separated the criminal case of Varuzhan Avetisyan, Pavel Manukyan, Ashot Petrosyan, Gagik Yeghiazaryan, Edward Grigoryan, Smbat Barseghyan, Mkhitar Avetisyan, Armen Bilyan, Garo Yeghnukyan, Khachatur Gichyan, Sedrak Nazaryan, Armen Lambaryan, Arayik Khandoyan and Areg Kyureghyan and, considering the evidence collected for indictment sufficient, has informed the accused, defenders, victims and other parties of the trial.