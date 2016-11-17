One Member of Sasna Tsrer Charged with Murder of Police Officer

The Prosecutor General’s Office informed that Smbat Barseghyan, member of Sasna Tsrer group, is additionally charged with murder of the police officer. On 11 November 2016 Smbat Barseghyan was charged with taking hostages, obtaining, carrying illegal weapons or explosives, use of violence and murder. Apparently, Barseghyan has been charged with the murder of the police office Yuri Tepanosyan. According to the July statement made by the police, Tepanosyan was shot dead by a sniper from the premises of the Patrol Service. The police published a video and photos of a sniper on the rood. Varuzhan Avetisyan, member of Sasna Tsrer group, denied that the members of the group killed a policeman. Some Facebook users expressed opinions that the police video and photo were fake cut and edited images.