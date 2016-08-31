HRD Office Staff Visited Andrias Ghukasyan

The HRD’s office informs that the experts of the torture prevention department of the HRD’s office visited Andrias Ghukasyan on 31 August 2016 in Nubarashen Prison. During the visit the representatives of the HRD’s office studied Ghukasyan’s medical records upon his written permission and got their copies. Andrias Ghukasyan said he had a blood and other tests on August 27, and his clinical indicators were normal. He said the doctor whom he invited on 29 August 2016 did ultrasound examination and took samples but the results of the tests are not available yet. The HRD’s office also informs that the results of the previous conversations with Andrias Ghukasyan relating to his prosecution and detention have been sent to the prosecution.