Andrias Ghukasyan Examined by Doctors on Auguts 26

The Penitentiary Department has published a clarification in answer to the concerns expressed by Anahit Tarkhanyan, the wife of Andrias Ghukasyan held at Nubarashen Prison, Armenpress informed. The Penitentiary department notes that the medical taskforce examined Andreas Ghukasyan on August 26 and found that the state of his health was satisfactory, and Andreas Ghukasyan did not express any complaint. In addition to the examination, they had blood and urine tests and found out that the results were normal. Other examinations will follow, the Penitentiary Department informed.