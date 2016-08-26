HRD Assures Andrias Ghukasyan Is Under His Office's Scrutiny

The Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan informed yesterday that the staff of the HRD’s office regularly visit Andrias Ghukasyan held at Nubarashen Prison who has gone on hunger strike, study the medical records, talk to the doctor. “Andrias Ghukasyan has raised the issue with water, we have discussed with the Penitentiary Department to make sure there is no limit on water, prevent problems,” Tatoyan said, noting that he has personally visited Andrias Ghukasyan.