Permyakov Was Sentenced for Life for Manslaughter in Gyumri

Valery Permyakov accused of the murder of the Avetisyan family in Gyumri was sentenced to life sentence.

The Court of Shirak has published the verdict on the case of murder.

Permyakov was accused under Article 104 Para 2.1, 2.5, 2.8 for multiple murders with particular cruelty, battery and assault, as well as Article 34-329 for an illegal attempt to cross the state border.

Permyakov was sentenced for life sentence for murder, 10 years for assault, 2 years for the illegal attempt to cross the state border.

In addition to this, the Russian Court Martial has sentenced him to ten years for desertion.

Note that on 12 January 2015, at around 2 am Valery Permyakov, a conscript of the Russian military base in Gyumri, the only accused for this case, deserted the sentry with his service weapon and walked around Gyumri town to find clothes and money.

At 6 am, he reached 188 Myasnikyan Street, Gyumri, entered through the open gate, removed the glass of the entrance door with the help of his bayonet, opened the door with the key that was in the lock, and broke into the mentioned house where he killed Aida Avetisyan, Hasmik Avetisyan, Seryzha Avetisyan, Armen Avetisyan, Araksya Poghosyan and junior Hasmik Avetisyan with 28 shots fired from his gun.

Afterwards, he stabbed six-month old Seryozha Avetisyan in his mother’s lap five times in the left side of his chest, abdomen, as well as the left hand. Seryozha Avetisyan died in hospital seven days later.

Valery Permyakov then left their house, stealing things with a total value of 64,300 AMD.

Besides, according to the indictment, Permyakov tried to cross the Armenian state border near the 1section of the 12turnpike of Bayandur where he was caught at 12 am on 13 January 2015 by the officers of Bayandur turnpike.