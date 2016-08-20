Four Arrested for July 29 Clampdown

The Special Investigative Service informed that two persons have been charged for offenses committed during the events of Sari Tagh in Yerevan in the night of 29 July 2016, including their interference with the activities of the journalists. According to Armenpress, the Special Investigative Service has charged four persons for crimes committed during the events of Sari Tagh in Yerevan in the night of 29 July 2016, including hindering the activities of the journalists. All four have been remanded in custody.