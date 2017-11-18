EuroParl Calls for Dialogue with Armenia on Visa Liberalization

Ahead of the Eastern Partnership Summit that will take place in Brussels next week the European Parliament calls on the EU Council and Foreign Affairs Council to start a dialogue with Armenia over visa facilitation. The EU Parliament has adopted a resolution reporting serious progress since the summit in Riga. It states that the negotiations with Armenia on the Deep and Comprehensive Partnership Agreement have been completed, which is an example of successful combination of membership to the Eurasian Union with the EU neighborhood programs, Radio Liberty informs. The reporter for Radio Liberty Rikard Jozwiak in Brussels explains that the Europarl members calls for a visa-free regime with Armenia like with Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova but the final decision is with the member states and the European Commission. He notes that the European Parliament is perhaps the most progressive European organization which is trying to promote certain ideas. However, he says, visa liberalization is a hookup of activities which took Georgia, for example, two years, Ukraine two and a half, and hardly a decision will be made in the upcoming summit in Brussels.