Iran Warns Armenia

Not every visit speaks of rapprochement, the spokesperson for the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs Bahram Kassemi told APA, commenting on the Israeli visit of the Armenian foreign minister Nalbandyan to Israel. “The relations between Iran and Armenia are at a good level, and Armenia is one of our neighbors with which we have the least problems. We do not interfere with the domestic affairs of countries but knowing what a Zionist regime is, we want to warn that this regime is trying to shatter stability in the region. We advise the Armenians to be more alert in their actions in the Caucasian region. In fact, all the countries must be attentive to this issue,” he said.