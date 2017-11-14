Turkish and Azerbaijani Flags Were Removed at Akhalkalak Railway Station

The flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan raised at the station of Akhalkalak of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway opened on October 30 have been removed, Vahagn Chakhalyan, an activist of Javakhq, wrote on his Facebook and published some photos. “If you noticed, neither the Turkish, nor the Azerbaijani flag is there… I think the best way of resolving the problems between us is dialogue. And the dialogue is possible when you feel self-confident and your rights are exercised,” Chakhalyan wrote.